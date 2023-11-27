‘Our hearts are broken’: James Island crash victims’ family remembers their lives

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A family is mourning the loss of two of their own after a crash claimed the lives of four people on Riverland Drive on James Island last week.

Earl Hamilton Jr., 29; James Hamilton, 27; Mitchell Watson, 26; and Tyler Barron, 29, all died at the scene just after 1 a.m. on Nov. 18, the same day as James’ 27 birthday.

The Hamilton boys’ mother, Jametta Hamilton, says the whole group had been at a football game and were celebrating James’ birthday at a bar the night before. She then received a phone call around 4 a.m. saying they had been in a deadly crash.

Hamilton describes the entire group of boys as inseparable, having grown up together since they were in daycare. Jametta says the fifth victim, a girlfriend of one of those killed, has since been treated at a hospital for serious injuries.

The family says because of their strong faith, they know the Lord needed them more in heaven than they were needed here on Earth.

“Our hearts are broken, but our spirit and our souls are moving and traveling on,” Hamilton said. “Because the Lord said they’re not going to be here always and there’s going to be a time like this.”

The family says they want James and Earl to be remembered for lighting up every room they always walked in.

Police said the crash happened Nov. 18 when an SUV ran off the road and struck a tree commonly referred to as the “Widowmaker Tree.” The Charleston Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team determined none of the five people inside the vehicle were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and the four who died were ejected from the SUV.

Investigators are still waiting for toxicology reports from SLED for the driver of the vehicle and analyzing data from the vehicle’s Event Data Recorder to identify any available collision-relevant information.

The families of these victims have all been to each other’s funerals and will continue to celebrate their lives at Hope Treasure Chest Daycare on Folly Road, where they all went to daycare. That celebration is Monday at 6 p.m. and the public is encouraged to attend.

