Pedestrian fatally struck in Sunday night Dorchester Co. crash

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died after being struck by a pickup truck Sunday night.

The crash happened at approximately 7:37 p.m. on Highway 78 near East St. George Street, Master Trooper Gary Miller said.

Troopers say the pickup truck was traveling west on Highway 78 when it hit the pedestrian who was walking in the roadway.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Tropers say the driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.

The crash remained under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

