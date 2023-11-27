Elloree police chief accused of intentionally damaging acquaintance’s pickup

ELLOREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged a police chief after he allegedly intentionally damaged a person’s vehicle.

Shawn Edward Murphree, 54, is charged with malicious injury to personal property, SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said in a release.

Surveillance video showed Murphree using an unknown object to scratch the paint of a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup that was parked at the Orangeburg County Courthouse on Oct. 31, an arrest warrant states.

Investigators determined Murphree and the owner of the truck knew each other.

The damage to the pickup was $1,216.15, the warrant states.

The case will be prosecuted by the 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Murphree was booked at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.