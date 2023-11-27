SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Postal service worker lied about being robbed at gunpoint to get out of work, police say

The postal worker said he was robbed at gunpoint, but surveillance footage told a different story, police said.
By WTVG Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - An Ohio postal worker lied about being robbed at gunpoint to get out of work, WTVG reports.

Investigators said Cody James Reardon, 20, made the claims on Saturday.

Several crews responded to the call because of the nature of the allegations, along with a United States Postal Inspection Service Inspector, “in search of the suspect that did not exist,” police said in court documents.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video that showed Reardon walking from his U.S. Postal Service van, looking around and then throwing a set of federal postal service keys into a yard, according to investigators.

Police say their investigation revealed the claims were “a ploy in order to get time off of work.”

Reardon faces a fifth-degree felony charge of making false alarms to a law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left...
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in N. Charleston
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a crash on I-26 eastbound has caused a...
I-26 eastbound traffic back to normal after vehicle crash
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is addressing allegations of underage drinking at a...
4 teens, 1 adult charged in underage drinking bust at Pawleys Island restaurant
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump arrives before an NCAA...
Former Pres. Trump attends Palmetto Bowl ahead of 2024 statewide primaries

Latest News

Three Palestinian college students, Tahseen Ali Ahmad (left), Kinnan Abdalhamid (middle), and...
Police arrest suspect in shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent near University of Vermont
FILE - Macaulay Culkin arrives at the American Music Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at the...
Macaulay Culkin to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Cenk Uygur attends the 19th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, May 18,...
Would-be presidential candidate to speak at College of Charleston
Presidential candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will make a campaign stop in...
Haley to host town hall event in Beaufort County
The Tesla CEO and Israel's prime minister visited the homes of some victims on Monday. (Source:...
Elon Musk tours an attack site in Israel with Netanyahu