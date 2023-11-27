SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Snowfall is declining across the globe, scientists say

FILE - New analysis and maps from NOAA climate scientists show snowfall is declining globally.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New analysis and maps from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration climate scientists show snowfall is declining globally.

Scientists blame rising temperatures from human-caused climate change.

They say a warmer world means precipitation is more likely to fall as rain than snow.

According to the data, there has been a 2.7% decline in annual global snowfall since 1973. It is the most notable in the area north of the tropics and south of the Arctic, where most of the world’s population resides.

While we might be seeing extreme winter storms in some areas, scientists warn that will decrease as the years go on.

A major concern from this trend is the impact on water supplies from snowpack melting.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left...
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in N. Charleston
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a crash on I-26 eastbound has caused a...
I-26 eastbound traffic back to normal after vehicle crash
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is addressing allegations of underage drinking at a...
4 teens, 1 adult charged in underage drinking bust at Pawleys Island restaurant
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
Pedestrian fatally struck in Sunday night Dorchester Co. crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet Massachusetts State Police on the tarmac...
LIVE: Biden to convene new supply chain council and announce 30 steps to strengthen US logistics
Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand during his civil fraud trial at...
As Trump’s fraud trial eyes his sweeping financial reports, executive says they’re not done anymore
FILE - A sign on the University of Vermont campus in Burlington, Vt., is pictured on March 11,...
Suspect in shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent near the University of Vermont pleads not guilty
Former and current U.S. Secret Service agents carry casket of former first lady Rosalynn...
Services for former first lady Rosalynn Carter begin