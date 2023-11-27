SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

US airports saw record passenger volumes, but fewer headaches, over Thanksgiving weekend

Americans have been packing into airports, jostling at checkouts, and loading up their online shopping carts this holiday weekend. (CNN, WLS, WXYZ, APPLE)
By The Associated Press and DEE-ANN DURBIN
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A record number of passengers traveled through U.S. airports over Thanksgiving weekend, the Transportation Security Administration said Monday.

The TSA said it screened just over 2.9 million passengers on Sunday, surpassing the previous record of 2.88 million set on June 30. That was 10% more than the Sunday after Thanksgiving last year.

Travel was relatively smooth despite the crowds. On Sunday, just 55 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were cancelled, according to FlightAware, a tracking service. Nearly 8,000 flights were delayed, including several hundred that were impacted by snow in Denver and Chicago.

Airlines were eager to avoid the meltdowns that marred travel last December, when severe winter storms knocked out thousands of flights and left millions of passengers stranded.

Southwest, which canceled nearly 17,000 flights last year, said it purchased additional deicing trucks and updated its crew-scheduling technology. The airline was under particular scrutiny; the government recently threatened to fine Southwest for failing to provide enough help to passengers who were stranded last year.

The government also stepped up operations, hiring more air traffic controllers and opening new air routes along the East Coast ahead of the holiday travel season, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said last week.

Brett Snyder, president of the airline industry blog Cranky Flier, said Thanksgiving was a “remarkably good weekend for the country’s airlines.”

Between Tuesday and Sunday, no airlines canceled more than 1% of their flights, he said.

Snyder said airlines have figured out that they need to increase staff ahead of the holidays. But mild weather in most of the country also helped, he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donnie Fuller Jr., 30, was arrested and charged with murder, Jacobs said.
22-year-old man identified as victim of N. Charleston shooting, suspect arrested
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a crash on I-26 eastbound has caused a...
I-26 eastbound traffic back to normal after vehicle crash
Mount Pleasant Police responded Saturday to a home in the area of Brently Road where they...
Coroner IDs victim of weekend Mount Pleasant shooting
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is addressing allegations of underage drinking at a...
4 teens, 1 adult charged in underage drinking bust at Pawleys Island restaurant
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars

Latest News

Derek Glasscock was arrested in connection to a deadly single-car crash in Tempe, Arizona,...
Man accused of driving Ford Mustang more than 150 mph before crash that killed 2, police say
Brandon Romaine Smith, 33, of Summerville, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon...
Berkeley Co. deputies make arrest in 2018 missing person cold case
James Henry Carter III, 39, is charged with misconduct and third-degree assault and battery,...
Ex-Charleston Co. deputy accused of knocking man unconscious during chase
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a rare visit to troops inside the Gaza Strip,...
Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce for 2 more days, and to free more hostages and prisoners
Shawn Edward Murphree, 54, is charged with malicious injury to personal property.
Elloree police chief accused of intentionally damaging acquaintance’s pickup