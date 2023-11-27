SC Lottery
Victim identified in deadly Charleston Co. shooting, suspect charged

A Summerville man is charged in connection with a Saturday morning shooting that left one man dead, deputies say.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the North Charleston man killed in a shooting earlier this month.

Ronald White, 33, died on Nov. 17 at the scene of a shooting in the 4300 block of Andrews Street, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Charleston County deputies say they arrested a Summerville man, Dameon Lamar Thompson, 30, and charged him with murder, possession of a weapon during violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to jail records.

Deputies responded when a passerby spotted a man with apparent gunshot wounds lying on the ground.

Investigators were able to identify Thompson as a suspect in the deadly shooting, sheriff’s spokesperson Amber Allen said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

