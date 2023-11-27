SC Lottery
WATCH LIVE: Haley to host town hall event in Beaufort County

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Presidential candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will make a campaign stop in Bluffton on Monday.

Haley, who also served as ambassador to the United Nations, is set to host a town hall event at 2 p.m. at the University of South Carolina Beaufort’s Bluffton Campus. The event is being held at the recreation center, located at 31 East Campus Drive.

Doors open for the event at noon.

The most recent Winthrop University poll, taken in November, shows Trump holding the majority of South Carolina support at 52 percent, with Haley at 17 percent. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is in third place at 12 percent.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

