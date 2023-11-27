Would-be presidential candidate to speak at College of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man who applied unsuccessfully to run in the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary will speak Monday at the College of Charleston.

Cenk Uygur will participate in the college’s Bully Pulpit Series, which encourages political participation throughout the campus community.

Ugyur’s application for the state’s presidential primary was rejected because he is a Turkish-born American citizen. The U.S. Constitution requires that anyone who runs for president be a natural-born citizen.

The event is set to begin at 4 p.m. in the CofC Alumni Center, located at 86 Wentworth St., and is open to the public.

