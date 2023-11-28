19-year-old arrested in double shooting on Irving Ave.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting that injured two people earlier this month.

Dantevon Parker, 19, is charged with two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime.

The shooting happened in the Union Heights community near the 2000 block of Irving Avenue on Nov. 18, police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.

Police said two females were shot and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Parker was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center. A booking photo was not immediately available.

