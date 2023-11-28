Bishop England’s DeMarco named 2A Volleyball Player of the Year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Bishop England senior Olivia DeMarco was named the 2-A Volleyball Player of the Year by the South Carolina Coaches Association on Monday.

DeMarco had 240 kills, 38 blocks and 145 digs for the Bishops this season. For her career, she went over the 1000 kill mark this year and ended her career with 1,026.

She helped Bishop England win their 29th state championship and first since 2017 with a straight sets victory over Landrum earlier this month.

DeMarco was one of seven seniors on this years roster.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.