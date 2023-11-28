Charleston 9 Memorial almost complete 16 years after tragedy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After years of delays, construction and changes, the Charleston 9 Memorial along Savannah Highway is almost complete with new updates.

On June 18, 2007, nine Charleston firefighters were killed while fighting a fire at the former Sofa Super Store.

At the time, it was the highest firefighter fatality in the U.S. since the September 11 attacks.

Charleston City Officials were confident the memorial would be completed before the 16th anniversary of the fire on June 18, 2023, but permitting problems and weather conditions caused the completion to be delayed.

“It was delayed, and it was disappointing for us, but we wanted it to be done right. We were patient, and it is done right,” Charleston Fire Assistant Chief of Administration David Griffin says.

“Over the years, we worked with the families in the fire department, and we went through a number of different iterations, designs, different scales and scopes,” City of Charleston Director of Parks and Capital Projects Jason Kronsberg says. “Throughout that process, we came up with the current layout.”

Since the site was purchased in 2010, Giffin says family members have been very involved in the planning process over the years. He says wives and mothers had contributed ideas that are now part of the memorial.

“We really want the family members to be thankful for the site and appreciate it,” he says. “We hope it’s what they had wanted and dreamed of. They’ve been working on this for 15 plus years.”

The memorial’s layout is modeled after a nautilus, which Kronsberg says is the shape of nature, a shell.

“It’s order amongst chaos. As far as nature goes, it’s a very pristine and equal design,” Kronsberg says. “It’s very fragile in nature, so a little bump, and it can get broken as a shell.”

They used the inspiration of the nautilus to create opportunities to pass by the fallen in the exact location of where they passed away on June 18.

Nine olive trees are placed around the memorial to grow over time to flourish the space along with additional benches and a donor patio.

“It gives you an idea, a perspective, because I think that’s important when people come out here, they can feel the gravity of the site, “Griffin says. “They can actually see it, and they can feel it now.”

Brick markers are also placed around the site to mark where the Sofa Super Store building stood before the fire. Even the front door is marked. (Live 5)

Brick markers are also placed around the site to mark where the Sofa Super Store building stood before the fire. Even the front door is marked.

“This is where the door was; this is where the firefighters entered the building that day,” Kronsberg says. “It’s all about telling that story.”

The two remaining additions to be added to the memorial before completion include interpretive boards to tell the story of the tragedy and additional landscape they hope will flourish in the spring.

The boards will include background of the fallen, where each step of the fire took place and what changes have been made in the fire industry since.

“It’ll help our citizens, but also help our own firefighters. We’re now 419 firefighters, and 54 of the 419 were here in 2007,” Griffin says. “If you think about the number of new firefighters, we want to make sure when those 54 are not here anymore, that this story continues because this is such a lesson learned for the fire service in general.”

An official grand opening with the new changes to the memorial has yet to be announced.

“I think this is all about education for the parks department; and I know it means a lot to the fire department, it means a lot to the families to tell that story,” Kronsberg says.

“We’re going to continue to improve it as long as there’s a plan in place, and as long as I’m here with this department, we’re going to continue to improve this site,” Griffin says.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.