CofC announces 2024 Baseball schedule

By CofC Athletics
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – College of Charleston baseball announced their 55-game slate Monday highlighted by a stretch of 20 games at home to open the 2024 season.

The non-conference slate features home series with Marshall (Feb. 16-19), Youngstown State (Feb. 23-25), Nebraska (Feb. 29-March 3), Penn (March 8-10) and Wofford (March 15-17) as well as midweek bouts from Patriots Point with Liberty (March 5), Charleston Southern (March 12, April 16), Georgia Southern (April 2) and The Citadel (May 7).

Non-conference road games include a pair of trips to Georgia Southern seven days apart (March 19, 26), Charleston Southern (April 9), The Citadel (April 23) and Duke (May 14).

The 2024 season officially begins Friday, Feb. 16 with a four-game series against Marshall spanning Friday through Monday at Patriots Point. The season-opening series is the first meeting with the Thundering Herd since 2011.

Charleston’s CAA slate starts March 22 with North Carolina A&T from Patriots Point as Monmouth (April 12-14), William & Mary (April 19-21) and Northeastern (May 10-12) also come to Charleston for league series. Road CAA weekends include Stony Brook (March 29-31), UNCW (April 5-7), newcomer Campbell (April 26-28), Towson (May 3-5) and Elon (May 16-18).

Five 2024 opponents made the 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament headlined by Duke, who was one win from Omaha. The Blue Devils are the second ACC team in-as-many seasons Charleston faces that came within single win of the College World Series (Virginia Tech to open the 2023 season).

Penn, who the Cougars host for four in March, made it to the Auburn Regional final in 2023 and Campbell advanced to the Columbia Regional final.

The 2024 CAA Baseball Championship will run from May 22-25 from Brooks Field in Wilmington, N.C. at UNCW.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

