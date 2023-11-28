Death of 6-year-old boy during Orangeburg Co. hunting trip ruled accidental

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says it has determined the Friday morning death of a child was an accident.

The family of Avery Davis, 6, identified him as the victim of the shooting, which happened during a deer hunting trip, WIS reported.

“Though the investigation is still active, we have determined that this was an accident,” SCDNR officials said on X, formerly Twitter.

A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to officials. (Family of Avery Davis via WIS)

Investigators say Davis was in an elevated stand and appeared to have been struck by a stray shotgun pellet from a shooter on the ground.

The agency said it was waiting for additional information from the coroner.

“Our sympathy remains with the child’s family and loved ones,” the post stated.

