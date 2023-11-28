Dorchester Co. Sheriff’s Office makes ‘significant’ arrest after drag racing bust

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An Orangeburg man is facing multiple drug and firearm charges after Dorchester County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of people drag racing.

Steven Saiquan McGlon, 31, of Orangeburg, is charged with possession of a manufactured substance, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a machine gun or sawed-off shotgun, trafficking cocaine 100 grams less than 200 grams and possession of a firearm by a convicted PWID.

Patrol deputies came upon a group of people attempting to drag race in the 1700 block of Summers Drive on Nov. 24, a report states.

“Due to the significant amount of people and some cars parked illegally, deputies exited their vehicles to conduct a foot patrol and get people moving from the area. During that foot patrol a significant arrest was made,” Lt. Rick Carson said in a release.

While deputies patrolled the area, they came across a vehicle with an “overwhelming odor of marijuana emitting from the driver’s side,” the report states. McGlon, who was in the driver’s seat, was asked to step out and deputies conducted a probable cause search.

The report states deputies found a package of marijuana, a handgun with a “switch” on it, and three plastic bags containing approximately 196 grams of cocaine base. They also found a digital scale and three plastic bags of GPM.

McGlon was booked at the Dorchester County Detention Center. A judge denied his bond on all charges.

