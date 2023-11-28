SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warnings in effect for tonight!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:14 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The coldest air since February is headed to the Lowcountry over the next 24 hours! High clouds will stream overhead for much of today, filtering out the sunshine, and bringing a chilly day to the Lowcountry. FREEZE WARNINGS are in effect from 11 PM Tuesday through 9 AM Wednesday. Inland areas will fall into the mid to upper 20s with mid to upper 30s along the beaches. Cover any sensitive vegetation that you want to hang on to for a little while longer!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 57.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 58.

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds. High 62.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 68.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with Scattered Showers. High 71.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 71.

