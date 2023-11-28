Hospital hoping Lowcountry will give back on ‘Giving Tuesday’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A hospital in the Lowcountry is hosting an annual fundraiser in honor of the International Day of Giving on Tuesday.

MUSC Day is a statewide virtual fundraising event. This year, the organization is hoping to reach 500 donors in under 24 hours. MUSC operates 16 different hospitals throughout the state of South Carolina.

Anyone is able to donate any amount that they choose, and they get to pick exactly where the money goes to. MUSC Vice President for Institutional Advancement Kate Azizi said that this event is an opportunity for people to give back to what they care about most.

“They can give back to research. They can give back to education. They can give back to clinical care. Maybe they had an experience with a cardiologist, or they have Parkinson’s disease in their family, they could give back to those areas,” she said. “They could give to pet therapy, or art therapy, those are different services provided to our patients, including kids in the Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital, or they can give to one of our many hospitals throughout the state. We have 16 hospitals and we provide care throughout the entire state.”

All donations to MUSC go to the MUSC Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Azizi says MUSC has been doing this fundraiser since 2017 and since then, they have been able to raise over $3.5 million. She said that this money is crucial to their organizations.

“It is so critically important to give back. MUSC gets about 3% of its budget from the state. And we do really rely on private philanthropy to help support our really important programs here,” Azizi said. “And it’s a way for you to get engaged with the community and show the people at MUSC that you appreciate their care to help educate students when student debt is such an incredible national issue or to support research to advance discovery that translates to better care.”

She said that this fundraiser money supports many different aspects of MUSC Health. She said that the money can help support scholarships for students or even spaces “that optimize student success.” The money can also be put to research that leads to breakthroughs for illnesses and diseases like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and cancer, as well as support innovation and latest technology to help their patients – like an upright MRI or specially outfitted children’s ambulances.

Azizi said there are certain research projects that can only be funded by private philanthropy. The money can also be used towards programs that provide patients comfort and joy like art and music therapy and therapy dogs. The money truly goes to many different areas of MUSC and you, as a donor, get to choose where.

“We’re so grateful to every donor and really looking forward to crushing that goal this year,” Azizi said.

Azizi said that in years past, they have always had incredible participation. In 2022, they were able to reach 460 donors and receive 520 gifts resulting in a total of $737,866. This year, they were able to implement some new matches and challenges due to contributions from MUSC alumni, faculty members, board members and donors. Matches will double donor gifts dollar for dollar until their funds run out. They have $150,000 reserved for this. There are also new challenges in place in hopes to drive participation. For example, if 20 new donors give to the College of Medicine, an additional $10,000 will be unlocked for that specific college. A new ambassador program is also being launched in support of MUSC Day.

Azizi said that the donors and philanthropists who support their organization mean so much to her.

“They just help move the needle on so many different issues including student support,” Azizi said. “The student debt is at such a high level and really advancing research, and so, we really look to our donors to help support that important work as well as the important work we do throughout the state to really serve the communities of South Carolina in many different areas.”

MUSC said each year, they are able to educate over 3,200 students and train over 900 residents and fellows in their health system. The six colleges are Dental Medicine, Graduate Studies, Health Professions, Medicine, Nursing and Pharmacy.

“MUSC brought in more than $300 million in research funds in fiscal year 2023, leading the state overall in research funding,” an MUSC press release states. “Private support helps us push the boundaries of what’s possible through research – it gives our researchers the freedom to explore their best ideas, especially for rare diseases that may not attract as much federal funding.”

Azizi said that in the past, these donations have been able to make significant changes to their programs, hospitals and student’s lives, and that makes her so thankful and so proud.

“I just love raising money for academic medicine. It’s so critically important not only to help develop the workforce through education, and to advance new discoveries through research so you can create better care, but we are throughout the state of South Carolina, we have 16 hospitals, and so we’re able to really provide care for people in so many different areas throughout the state. So MUSC is just an incredible part of the fabric of South Carolina. And I feel really proud and lucky to work here and be able to raise money for such a great institution,” Azizi said. “We are incredibly grateful to our donors. They help impact the work we do, and we really appreciate all the support. So thank you.”

To donate, or for all options of giving, you can go to muscday.org.

