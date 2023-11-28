SC Lottery
Maybank Highway improvement brings daytime lane closures starting Tuesday

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Improvements planned for Maybank Highway will prompt lane closures that could affect drive times on James Island.

Lanes of River Road near Maybank Highway will begin at 9 a.m. and continue through 3 p.m. Those closures will go from Tuesday through Friday.

Crews will help direct traffic through the lane closure. Message boards will also help direct traffic through the construction area.

The county says an inspector will stay on site to monitor traffic and will stop work if there are any major backups.

The work is part of the Northern Pitchfork project, which will create a new road connecting Maybank Highway to Fenwick Hall Allee and River Road. The schedule is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2024.

