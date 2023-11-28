MUSC participates in diabetes clinic catering to pregnancy care

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In the first four years of its existence, a program that specializes in diabetic care for pregnant women at MUSC has closely monitored and supported more than 400 healthy births in the Lowcountry.

Thanks to efforts from the state-wide program “Diabetes free SC,” three locations across the state have set up these clinics specifically to care for maternal diabetes.

The Management of Maternal (MOMs) Diabetes Program is a very specific but very important aspect of healthcare.

Dr. Emily Rosenberg, MD, an endocrinologist, says this specific type of healthcare is one of the marvels of modern medicine and its ability to focus on the specifics of patient needs.

“We care for gestational diabetes, along with preexisting diabetes and pregnancy. So gestational diabetes is sort of a unique phenomenon. It’s diabetes that is limited to pregnancy, only,” Rosenberg explains.

MUSC is just one of the three clinics that serves women across the state and providers estimate the program has served more than 1,500 births in the past four years. Rosenburg says every pregnancy is different, but research has long shown that high glucose levels create certain risks including hypertension in the mother or organ abnormalities in the child.

“When these women enter pregnancy, they have unique maternal and fetal risks. So, we know that high sugar is not good for the baby or the mom,” Rosenberg says.

Women with type one, type two, or even pregnancy-specific diabetes have higher risks when it comes to birth, so the MOMs program is set up to create a one-stop shop for care and consistent access to experts throughout a pregnancy.

“When I came, you know, I said, I’m pregnant. He said, ‘Ok, so, you know, you can’t get in to see me, it’s every three months you know,’” Shaquana Grant, a MOMS patient says.

Grant, a juvenile diabetic, remembers sharing the news with her endocrinologist and being recommended to the MOMs program where she would have near 24/7 access to experts about her situation.

“What can happen in month one, what can happen in month two? What can happen two months or three weeks - like there are literal stages, and then just having people who are knowledgeable about that, and people who I can reach out to and say, ‘Hey, this crazy thing is happening.’” Grant says.

Rosenburg says the checkups for MOMs patients can be as frequent as needed, in person or via telehealth.

“You’re following these women so closely so you get to know them very well. Not just from a medical perspective, but personally, so I’ve grown close with my patients. It’s always so exciting to like go and visit them after they’ve had the baby and see the newborn and just, you know, be so excited for them,” Rosenburg says.

Grant says the ease of access as a telehealth patient meant she could get a provider on the phone within the day to ask specific questions about her pregnancy, A1C levels and anything she needed. She recommends the program to any diabetic woman looking forward to having children.

“Each pregnancy was different, but like I felt more at ease and being able to handle like some of those complications. Yeah, it was just very helpful to have, you know, the team behind me,” Grant says.

Click here to learn more about the MOMs program.

