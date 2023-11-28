SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mysterious illness in dogs now reported in at least 14 states

The disease appears to be similar to kennel cough and seems to spread easily in high volume...
The disease appears to be similar to kennel cough and seems to spread easily in high volume areas like boarding and doggie day care facilities and dog parks.(Monkey Business Images via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A mysterious respiratory illness in dogs has now been reported in more than a dozen states.

Researchers are struggling to understand what is happening.

Scientists in New Hampshire haven’t been able to identify any virus, bacteria, or fungus responsible.

Researchers in Colorado believe it starts with a virus that develops into secondary bacterial pneumonia.

So far, the illness has popped up in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

The disease appears to be similar to kennel cough, spreading easily in high-volume areas like boarding and doggie day care facilities and dog parks.

So far, veterinarians haven’t found any medication or therapy for the illness.

Many dogs get over it in a couple of weeks, but it’s been fatal in some.

Due to a lack of a centralized reporting system for dogs, it’s not known exactly how many cases there are, how far the disease has spread, or what the fatality rate is.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

83-year-old woman dies after falling through floor of Oconee County home into well shaft
Woman dies after falling 48 feet through floor of home into hidden well shaft
Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
Coroner IDs pedestrian fatally struck in Dorchester Co. crash
Childhood photo of James Hamilton (left) and Earl Hamilton (right) shared by family.
‘Our hearts are broken’: James Island crash victims’ family remembers their lives
Mount Pleasant Police responded Saturday to a home in the area of Brently Road where they...
Coroner IDs victim of weekend Mount Pleasant shooting
Donnie Fuller Jr., 30, was arrested and charged with murder, Jacobs said.
22-year-old man identified as victim of N. Charleston shooting, suspect arrested

Latest News

The Management of Maternal (MOMs) Diabetes Program is a very specific but very important...
MUSC participates in diabetes clinic catering to pregnancy care
FILE -- Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, right, looks to his...
Charlie Munger, Warren Buffet’s sidekick at Berkshire Hathaway, dies at 99
Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on...
US tells Israel any ground campaign in southern Gaza must limit further civilian displacement
Two hot-button issues are on the docket for Tuesday’s Charleston City Council meeting.
Charleston City Council to take on Sumar Street, Woodland Shores projects
The shooting happened in the Union Heights community near Irving Avenue on Nov. 18, police...
19-year-old arrested in double shooting on Irving Ave.