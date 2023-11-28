Pedestrian killed after being struck by tractor-trailer in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash involving a tractor-trailer late Monday night left a pedestrian dead.

The crash happened at approximately 10:55 p.m. Monday on Black Tom Road near Cane Bay Boulevard, approximately 8 miles north of Summerville, Master Trooper Gary Miller said.

A pedestrian who was attempting to cross Black Tom Road was struck by a 2015 Western Star tractor-trailer. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

