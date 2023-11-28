Woman arrested after smuggling drugs into MacDougall Correctional Institution

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A Moncks Corner woman is facing charges after authorities say she brought drugs into a prison.

Marqui Cimone Cooper, 30, is charged with distribution of methamphetamines, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, providing contraband to an inmate and criminal conspiracy, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Cooper smuggled drugs into the visitation room at MacDougall Correctional Institution in Ridgeville on Oct. 8, an arrest warrant states.

Cooper concealed a package of marijuana and gave it to an inmate during a scheduled visit to the corrections facility.

Then on Nov. 20, Cooper was found at Carolina Inn in Moncks Corner with 6.64 grams of a white crystal-like substance, two individually wrapped bags with the same substance and a backpack with a digital scale inside, the warrant states.

Officials said the white substance tested positive for methamphetamine.

