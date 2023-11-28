SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Woman arrested after smuggling drugs into MacDougall Correctional Institution

A Moncks Corner woman is facing charges after authorities say she brought drugs into a prison.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A Moncks Corner woman is facing charges after authorities say she brought drugs into a prison.

Marqui Cimone Cooper, 30, is charged with distribution of methamphetamines, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, providing contraband to an inmate and criminal conspiracy, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Cooper smuggled drugs into the visitation room at MacDougall Correctional Institution in Ridgeville on Oct. 8, an arrest warrant states.

Cooper concealed a package of marijuana and gave it to an inmate during a scheduled visit to the corrections facility.

Then on Nov. 20, Cooper was found at Carolina Inn in Moncks Corner with 6.64 grams of a white crystal-like substance, two individually wrapped bags with the same substance and a backpack with a digital scale inside, the warrant states.

Officials said the white substance tested positive for methamphetamine.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donnie Fuller Jr., 30, was arrested and charged with murder, Jacobs said.
22-year-old man identified as victim of N. Charleston shooting, suspect arrested
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a crash on I-26 eastbound has caused a...
I-26 eastbound traffic back to normal after vehicle crash
Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
Coroner IDs pedestrian fatally struck in Dorchester Co. crash
Mount Pleasant Police responded Saturday to a home in the area of Brently Road where they...
Coroner IDs victim of weekend Mount Pleasant shooting
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is addressing allegations of underage drinking at a...
4 teens, 1 adult charged in underage drinking bust at Pawleys Island restaurant

Latest News

The Charleston Beach Foundation is asking the Isle of Palms and South Carolina Department of...
Charleston Beach Foundation asks Isle of Palms, SCDOT to revoke parking plan
Childhood photo of James Hamilton (left) and Earl Hamilton (right) shared by family.
‘Our hearts are broken’: James Island crash victims’ family remembers their lives
City of Charleston officials say they are reframing the way they think about water on the...
Charleston to reframe waterfront planning on peninsula
James Henry Carter III, 39, is charged with misconduct and third-degree assault and battery,...
Ex-Charleston Co. deputy accused of knocking man unconscious during chase