17-year-old shot and killed 6-year-old during hunting accident, SCDNR Officials say

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is releasing new details involving the shooting death of a 6-year-old.

Avery Davis was shot Friday during a hunting accident in Orangeburg County by a 17-year-old and died the next morning.

The Orangeburg County Coroner said Avery was hit in the head by a stray bullet.

A spokesperson with the Department of Natural Resources said while Avery’s death has been ruled accidental, they are not addressing whether criminal charges could be coming.

As the investigation continues the St. Matthews community is doing what they can to keep Avery’s memory alive.

Monday night was one of the final escorts for Davis.

Avery’s mother, father, and sister escorted his body to the operating room at Prisma Health for his organs to be donated.

“We loved Avery and were going to miss him,” Francie Daniel said.

Daniel was Avery’s first-grade teacher who attended Avery’s honor walk Monday evening.

“Avery was just the brightest little light. He was the bubbliest little boy with the best smile, fun loving, just all boy, loved to be with his friends, loved sports, and he was happiest in the woods,” she said.

A young outdoorsman is how people would describe him, but Avery’s reading teacher said he also had a knack for writing.

“Anything writing about ducks, bats, trains, anything hunting he just loved it,” said Billie Walling, Avery’s teacher.

Avery was killed during a hunting accident, just a day after Thanksgiving. The Orangeburg County Coroner said Avery died of a gunshot wound to the side of the head.

The tragic turn of events not only hit the community hard but Avery’s classmates as well.

“It was obviously very tough for his classmates to learn,” Daniel said. “We’re a close class, but we had a lot of help at school today. We had grief counselors and we’re just loving on each other.”

Avery’s teachers said he’ll be remembered for not just how he died, but how he lived and the legacy he’s leaving behind.

A family friend said four of Avery’s organs matched up with recipients and he will now be able to change the lives of five patients.

Faculty staff and students at Calhoun Academy dressed in camo Tuesday in Avery’s honor.

Funeral arrangements for Avery will be finalized Wednesday.

