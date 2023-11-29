SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

3 persons of interest identified in connection with missing transgender woman’s death, RCSD says

Shandon Floyd, a transgender woman from Florence, was found dead after she was reported...
Shandon Floyd, a transgender woman from Florence, was found dead after she was reported missing in Columbia last week.(Source: Floyd family)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna and Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Three persons of interests have been identified in connection with Shandon Floyd’s death, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD).

RCSD confirmed they are local to Columbia and there are no pending charges on anyone.

Floyd — a 20-year-old transgender woman from Florence — was found dead in a car near the 10000 block of Two Notch Road on Nov. 15 almost a week after she was reported missing.

According to an incident report, Floyd was visiting Columbia from Florence and was staying at the Roadway Inn on Berkshire Drive, which is about 10 miles from where her body was found.

RCSD said an initial investigation found no signs of foul play. It’s not yet known if anything changed in the investigation that led to the persons of interest.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office (RCCO) is also investigating and scheduled an autopsy to determine the cause of death, but those results haven’t been released yet.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

83-year-old woman dies after falling through floor of Oconee County home into well shaft
Woman dies after falling 48 feet through floor of home into hidden well shaft
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that...
Pedestrian killed after being struck by tractor-trailer in Berkeley County
Alex Murdaugh sits in a Beaufort County courtroom Friday morning at a pretrial hearing...
Judge accepts plea deal, sentences Murdaugh on financial crime charges
Avery Davis was shot Friday during a hunting accident in Orangeburg County by a 17-year-old...
Teachers remember 6-year-old who died during hunting accident, officials say
Steven Saiquan McGlon, 31, of Orangeburg, was arrested and charged
Dorchester Co. Sheriff’s Office makes ‘significant’ arrest after drag racing bust

Latest News

Zackeus Kynard, a student at the College of Charleston, says he has been walking and paying...
Teen gifted car from Lowcountry nonprofit
The South Carolina Bar Association will not detail why its Judicial Qualification Committee...
Controversial Lowcountry judge won’t serve second term after failed selection vote
The Summerville Police Department says they have safely located a missing woman Wednesday...
Police locate missing Summerville woman
Charleston is in the process of closing a “loophole” to their ban on single-use plastic bags.
City of Charleston addressing ‘loophole’ in plastic bag ban
A Goose Creek City Council workshop heard the results of a city-wide bike and path plan survey.
Goose Creek surveys people for bike and path plan