SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Attorney suspended for throwing Pringles can with human feces at victim’s advocacy center

FILE -- An Ohio attorney has been suspended for throwing a feces-filled can at an advocacy center. (Source: WOIO)
By Jessica Schmidt and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio attorney has been suspended after being accused of putting his own feces into a Pringles container and throwing it into the parking lot of a victim’s advocacy center.

The Ohio Supreme Court suspended attorney Jack Blakeslee for a year for the alleged incident.

His suspension will be stayed after six months. However, if he is accused of misconduct again, he will serve the full-year suspension.

Blakeslee said he was only doing a prank, and it was one that he had pulled 10 times that year, but judges disagreed.

The justices said Blakeslee had known the advocates working at the center for years and was going to see them in court 15 minutes after he threw the container into the parking lot.

At the time, Blakeslee was representing the accused in a capital murder case.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

83-year-old woman dies after falling through floor of Oconee County home into well shaft
Woman dies after falling 48 feet through floor of home into hidden well shaft
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that...
Pedestrian killed after being struck by tractor-trailer in Berkeley County
Avery Davis was shot Friday during a hunting accident in Orangeburg County by a 17-year-old...
Teachers remember 6-year-old who died during hunting accident, officials say
Alex Murdaugh sits in a Beaufort County courtroom Friday morning at a pretrial hearing...
Judge accepts plea deal, sentences Murdaugh on financial crime charges
Steven Saiquan McGlon, 31, of Orangeburg, was arrested and charged
Dorchester Co. Sheriff’s Office makes ‘significant’ arrest after drag racing bust

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2008 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs during the 85th annual...
Judge cites handwritten will and awards real estate to Aretha Franklin’s sons
Jarrod Paxton was sitting at home watching football when he suddenly became a millionaire.
Man wakes up wife with screams after winning $1.9 million lottery
FILE - Hall of Fame Inductees, Hall & Oates, John Oates and Daryl Hall appear in the press...
Daryl Hall accuses John Oates of ‘ultimate partnership betrayal’ in plan to sell stake in business
A South Carolina organization wants to see the number of women running for office across the...
Organization launches toolkit to help more SC women running for office
FILE - The TikTok app logo is seen, Sept. 28, 2020, in Tokyo. On Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, an...
Indiana judge dismisses state’s lawsuit against TikTok that alleged child safety, privacy concerns