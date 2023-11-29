SC Lottery
Beaufort Police investigate reports of shots fired Wednesday

The Beaufort Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired Wednesday morning.
The Beaufort Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired Wednesday morning.(WTOC)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired Wednesday morning.

The agency posted on Facebook just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday they were investigating the report on Waddell Road.

They are working on the investigation with the Port Royal Police Department.

Residents in the area can expect increased law enforcement in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

