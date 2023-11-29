Charleston City Council takes on Sumar Street, Woodland Shores projects

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two hot-button issues were on the docket for Tuesday’s Charleston City Council meeting.

City of Charleston residents got an update on the highly-debated old Piggly Wiggly lot on Sumar Street, and the Maybank Highway/Woodland Shores Complete Streets Project.

The meeting will begin Tuesday at 5 p.m. at 80 Broad Street.

Sumar Street Development

There has been a back-and-forth debate on what to put in the triangular-shaped parcel of land that was formerly a Piggly Wiggly store for years. The area in question is in West Ashley at what has been called the “suicide merge” of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at Olde Towne Road.

Back in August, the council voted 8-4 to approve a proposal for the area that would include only civic buildings and green space.

That decision came after the community was presented with three different options and overwhelmingly chose the option with underground parking, space for businesses, outdoor areas and a civic building

City officials said, as part of reviewing possible plans for the area’s future, council requested that the Planning Department do a formal study of the city’s needs for office space in West Ashley to “inform their decision-making in the future.”

Tuesday night, city officials told the council they have set aside $100,000 for that study. They say it’s not just about the Sumar redevelopment, the study will look at city offices and meeting space needs into the future as the city continues to grow.

If that budget is adopted, city officials told the council Tuesday night that they hope to get the study done early next year, and then come back to the council with a projection of how much office space they’ll need in the future.

Woodland Shores Complete the Streets Project

Also Tuesday, the city council approved an agreement between SCDOT and the City of Charleston for the Maybank Hwy/Woodland Shores Complete the Streets project.

This is a Charleston County project. City officials said the agreement is for the city to take on the responsibility of maintaining the rectangular flashing beacons at the crosswalk and the pedestrian refuge island.

The project in its entirety includes the installation of a midblock crossing between the Charleston Pour House and Maybank Public House with a pedestrian refuge and flashing beacons, and a multi-use path along one side of Maybank Highway connecting to a wide sidewalk along the entirety of Woodland Shores Road.

The Executive Director of Charleston Moves, Katie Zimmerman, said the area is a problematic section of roadway because there are neighborhoods and businesses on both sides of the street, but the street itself functions as a highway.

“Pedestrians don’t want to cross at the intersection of Woodland Shores and Maybank because it’s dangerous. You’ve got drivers that are speeding, many of them end up on the sidewalk. So, if you’re crossing on that intersection the chances of getting hurt are pretty high,” Zimmerman said.

The Charleston County Representative at Tuesday’s meeting said they hope to start construction for the project mid-2024.

