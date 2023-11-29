SC Lottery
Charleston Co. deputies searching for stolen ATV

By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen ATV.

Deputies say a 2010 Honda Big Red side-by-side ATV was stolen from an Adams Run residence on Oct. 12.

The ATV is described as black and camo in color with model number MUV 700, and it was taken from 8535 Old Jacksonboro Rd.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mike E. Thompson at 843-554-2471 or via email methompson@charlestoncounty.org. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

