SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Christmas is coming: Here’s when the deadlines are for shipping packages

The holiday shipping schedule for a number of companies is out.
The holiday shipping schedule for a number of companies is out.(Pixabay | Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Even Santa has delivery deadlines.

To ensure gifts are under the tree in time for Christmas, be mindful of when your packages need to be shipped out.

The United States Postal Service recommends that holiday mail be sent out by Dec. 16 for it to arrive by Christmas.

However, if you’re doing priority, you have four extra days to get those packages to the post office.

Meanwhile, FedEx recommends a shipping date no later than Dec. 15 for five-day home delivery.

UPS recommends packages be shipped out on Dec. 19 using three-day select if they are to be delivered by Saturday, Dec. 23.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

83-year-old woman dies after falling through floor of Oconee County home into well shaft
Woman dies after falling 48 feet through floor of home into hidden well shaft
Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
Coroner IDs pedestrian fatally struck in Dorchester Co. crash
Childhood photo of James Hamilton (left) and Earl Hamilton (right) shared by family.
‘Our hearts are broken’: James Island crash victims’ family remembers their lives
Mount Pleasant Police responded Saturday to a home in the area of Brently Road where they...
Coroner IDs victim of weekend Mount Pleasant shooting
Donnie Fuller Jr., 30, was arrested and charged with murder, Jacobs said.
22-year-old man identified as victim of N. Charleston shooting, suspect arrested

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden waves to people watching as she looks over the official White House...
Heavy winds knock over Christmas tree in front of White House, but it’s back upright
Two hot-button issues are on the docket for Tuesday’s Charleston City Council meeting.
Charleston City Council takes on Sumar Street, Woodland Shores projects
The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Rosalynn Carter honored by family, friends, first ladies and presidents -- including husband Jimmy
FILE -- Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, right, looks to his...
Charlie Munger, Warren Buffet’s sidekick at Berkshire Hathaway, dies at 99