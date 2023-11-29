SC Lottery
City of Charleston addressing ‘loophole’ in plastic bag ban

Charleston is in the process of closing a “loophole” to their ban on single-use plastic bags.
By Molly McBride
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston is in the process of closing a “loophole” to their ban on single-use plastic bags.

The city’s director of sustainability, Katie McKain, said the loophole is in the definition of what a reusable carryout bag is.

The city council took the first step toward clarifying that definition Tuesday night.

“What some of these big box stores have done is they’ve made their bag thick enough to be considered reusable, and then they have the verbiage ‘reusable bag’ on the side of it,” McKain said, “We all know these are single-use plastic bags that are still flying around our city, still ending up in our waterways.”

The city’s single-use plastics regulation passed five years ago and went into effect in January 2020.

McKain said data shows the ban is working but has also shown an increase in extra thick plastic bags throughout the city.

“They’re actually worse because now they’re thicker plastic, they’re 5ml instead of less than 1ml, and that means more plastic is getting into our waterways and our community, and that goes against the whole spirit of the ordinance,” McKain said.

The city council approved the first reading of this ordinance that clarifies the definition Tuesday night. McKain said it will need two more readings before being finalized.

If approved, she said they’ve built in a six-month grace period to allow time for the stores to use their remaining plastic stock.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

