CLASSROOM CHAMPIONS: Lowcountry teacher wants shape-shifting cubes to teach STEM

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - An elementary teacher in Mount Pleasant is looking for items to help teach her students about STEM.

Alethea Setser says it’s all about her kids learning and growing as a team, which is something some kids are lacking post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Setser is a gifted and talented instructor for fourth and fifth graders at Charles Pinckney Elementary in Charleston County and has been there for six years. Overall, she has been in the education system for 29 years.

Setser says she teaches all of her gifted kids that they think differently in a positive way and their brains need an extra push.

This year, her kids are focusing on invention and change in their new unit which includes structures and space. From working with NASA scientists to reading “A Wrinkle in Time,” Setser is allowing her students to explore space and time in their own way. She says her students are building their own Tesseract as a STEM project. To go along with their Tesseract building project, Setser is asking for SHASHIBO shape-shifting cubes where kids work with each other or compete to make certain shapes on the cubes.

“So, it’s really making them think, ‘how am I going to make this like the picture on the page?’ And they’re racing to do that.” Setser says. “So a lot of STEM games and activities again, to build the perseverance, build the creative thinking. The SHASHIBO is the most exciting thing I think on the list.”

Setser says it’s nice to see the kids get creative with STEM projects and it’s interesting to see all their different ideas which is what learning should be for her students. For them to be able to take their own projects in the way they want them to go.

“Being able to really persevere, have grit and continue projects is important.” Setser says, “And getting along with others has been huge the past couple of years, they’re really lacking in those areas. So doing STEM projects is a great way to get that going again.”

For Giving Tuesday, this Donors Choose project is special. All donations will be matched by Donors Choose. Click here to help these students learn about STEM.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.