SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Clemson linebacker Trotter giving up his final college season to enter NFL draft

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) cannot pull away from Clemson linebacker...
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) cannot pull away from Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (54) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)(Artie Walker Jr. | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is giving up his final year in college for the NFL.

Trotter announced his decision Tuesday on social media, thanking his family along with Clemson coaches, teammates and fans in helping shape who he is.

“After long thought and prayer, I am officially announcing that I am taking the next step in a lifelong dream and declaring for the 2024 NFL draft,” he posted.

Trotter is not expected to play in whatever bowl game the Tigers (8-4) take part in. His last act with Clemson was planting the team flag at midfield of rival South Carolina’s stadium on Saturday night after the Tigers’ 16-7 victory.

Trotter is a 6-foot, 230-pound linebacker from Hainesport, New Jersey. He led the Tigers this season with 87 tackles, 14 1/2 stops behind the line of scrimmage and two interceptions. He had a pick-six score in a 31-23 victory over then-No. 12 Notre Dame on Nov. 4.

Trotter’s father is longtime NFL linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, who played 11 seasons in the pros with Philadelphia, Washington and Tampa from 1998-2008. He started 124 of 147 games in his career.

The younger Trotter was a second-team All-American a year ago. He is projected as a second-day, second- or third-round selection in next spring’s draft.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

83-year-old woman dies after falling through floor of Oconee County home into well shaft
Woman dies after falling 48 feet through floor of home into hidden well shaft
Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
Coroner IDs pedestrian fatally struck in Dorchester Co. crash
Childhood photo of James Hamilton (left) and Earl Hamilton (right) shared by family.
‘Our hearts are broken’: James Island crash victims’ family remembers their lives
Mount Pleasant Police responded Saturday to a home in the area of Brently Road where they...
Coroner IDs victim of weekend Mount Pleasant shooting
Donnie Fuller Jr., 30, was arrested and charged with murder, Jacobs said.
22-year-old man identified as victim of N. Charleston shooting, suspect arrested

Latest News

Bishop England’s DeMarco named 2A Volleyball Player of the Year
The Carolina Panthers owner described himself as someone with "extreme patience" outside of...
Panthers owner David Tepper defends lack of patience, decision to draft Bryce Young No. 1 overall
Clemson place-kicker Jonathan Weitz (41) kicks a 50-yard field goal against South Carolina...
Clemson’s Barnes, Weitz Collect ACC Weekly Awards
CofC announces 2024 Baseball schedule