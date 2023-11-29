SC Lottery
Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall enters transfer portal for second straight season

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (10) throws a pass during an NCAA football game...
Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (10) throws a pass during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)(Kyusung Gong | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall, a three-time Sun Belt Conference player of the year, has entered the transfer portal.

It is the second straight season McCall had announced his intention to leave the program. However, he returned last year after the school hired current coach Tim Beck to replace Jamey Chadwell, who had left for Liberty after the 2022 season.

McCall’s post on social media Wednesday thanked the school for his five years before saying he had entered the portal as a graduate transfer with a final year of eligibility remaining.

McCall, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound fifth-year senior, missed his team’s final five games with a head injury suffered at Arkansas State on Oct. 21. McCall was knocked unconscious, carted off the field and spent the night in a hospital before returning to campus.

McCall suited up for Coastal Carolina’s 56-14 loss to No. 24 James Madison last week, but he did not see action.

He has thrown for 10,005 yards with 88 touchdowns and 14 interceptions the past five years. He set the NCAA single-season mark for pass efficiency rating (207.6) in 2021.

