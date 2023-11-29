Coldest temps since January across the Lowcountry!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re waking up to the coldest morning since January across the Lowcountry with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today with highs climbing into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon.

TODAY: Sunny and Cool. High 58.

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds. High 62.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few PM Showers. High 73.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with Showers Likely. High 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. High 71.

