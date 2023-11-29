SC Lottery
College of Charleston looks to future with framework plan

The College of Charleston is shifting to a new Campus Framework Plan to help it determine the needs of both staff and students.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The college says its facilities team is reviewing the use of instructional spaces and seats in the classroom.

Officials say right now, overall room utilization appears to be lower than it should be. Sitting at 44 percent of rooms booked on weekdays instead of the ideal 78 percent.

The college says it’ll also address the size of the classrooms noting some rooms are too small for the number of students using them.

The plan looks to outline the growth and development of the college while keeping an eye on space optimization, historic preservation, sustainability and resiliency.

