Controversial Lowcountry judge won’t serve second term after failed selection vote

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry judge who has come under fire for lenient sentences and bond decisions will not serve a second term on the bench after he did not get enough votes to move forward in the judicial selection process.

This week, only half of the Judicial Merit Selection Commission (JMSC) voted to find Circuit Court Judge Bentley Price qualified for the bench and to nominate him for re-election, according to the Commission Chairman Representative Micah Caskey.

Price needed a majority vote to win, however.

Price will vacate the seat when his term expires in June 2024.

Price was previously deemed unqualified by the South Carolina Bar Association, and Live 5 has shared multiple stories of victims’ families upset over Price’s rulings and conduct in the courtroom.

The family of a man murdered in a 2020 triple homicide said they wanted Price removed from the bench. They said they were deeply concerned about Judge Price, his decisions on the bench and his conduct in court.

“It’s scary going into it, that he could possibly preside over this case,” Michael Gibbs, the father of the victim, said. “It’s real scary, real scary.

The family says Price let the defendant accused of murdering their son and two other people out on bond even though he was already out on bond at the time of the murder for attempted murder and weapons charges.

“If Price is the judge, I think that there’s going to be no justice,” Valerie Milligan, one victims’ godmother, said. “This young man is going to walk free.”

Longtime friend and attorney Shaun Kent says Price’s departure from the bench will be a major loss for the Lowcountry.

“The guy is one of the hardest working judges they’ve ever had,” he says. “He’ll work late, he’ll come in early. The reason there can be such negative press about a guy like Judge Price is he takes all the arrows. He’s not afraid to make the tough decisions.”

Price’s opponent, Brent Halverson, also didn’t get enough votes to move forward. Caskey says he expects the seat on the bench will be vacant at the end of Price’s term, something not uncommon.

We reached out to Price for comment but have not heard back.

