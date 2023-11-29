Deputies search for woman missing more than a month

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman missing for more than a month.

Tammie Sechrest Nispuruck was last seen Oct. 25 at 7431 Tedder St.

She’s described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The sheriff’s office says no foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or dispatch at 843-743-7200 if after hours.

