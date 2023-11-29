Goose Creek surveys people for bike and path plan

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A Goose Creek City Council workshop heard the results of a city-wide bike and path plan survey. The survey and results are part of a 2021 Connectivity Master Plan.

Alexis Kiser, assistant to the city administrator, presented the information. The survey is a part of the “Five Es” approach to the master plan. Those are engineering, education, encouragement, enforcement and evaluation.

City officials say the evaluation, while last on the list, is essential for learning the current state of the path program and what is needed next.

The city officials say having the ability to not depend on a car to get you to and from your daily needs is something they are striving for.

Safer pedestrian crosswalks, improvements to existing sidewalks and asking for more multi-use paths are a few things officials expected to see feedback-wise.

