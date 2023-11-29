Judge approves Preservation Society’s motion for Calhoun St. development

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There has been an update on the legalities involving the controversial development on Calhoun Street in downtown Charleston.

The Preservation Society’s request to participate in the ongoing legal appeal filed by the developer against the city has been granted by a state judge.

The developer filed the appeal because the city’s Board of Architectural Review denied its designs several times.

Officials with the preservation society tell me this allows them to have a seat at the table to ensure transparency as they feel the developer is trying to litigate its way to approval after being denied.

The proposed project design by the company SE Calhoun, LLC, for 295 Calhoun Street was first submitted at the beginning of 2020.

The proposed 8-story apartment building with a parking garage was denied several times by the city’s Board of Architectural Review with the full support of the Preservation Society.

The denial is due to its “General Architecture Direction.”

The company then filed an appeal and a request in 2021 for mediation with the Board of Architectural Review.

There are a total of three ongoing lawsuits.

Recently, a state judge granted the Preservation Society’s request to participate in the ongoing legal appeal over the designs being denied by the Board of Architectural Review.

The Preservation Society has repeatedly opposed proposals by the company for an overly massive building that’s out of context with the historic Harleston Village neighborhood.

Brian Turner, the President & CEO of The Preservation Society, says they aren’t against development in that area.

“We do want to see a building and the site is zoned for it, but we want to see it of the architectural style and quality that fits within our historic district. And I hope that they take a lesson learned here and work with our architects to get an improved design”, Turner said.

However, Turner is worried about the potential impact of these appeals.

“It’s important to clarify, because I think it was filed really without a lot of knowledge, publicly, but it’s the type of suit that asks a judge to essentially declare the BAR ordinance invalid to not just this project, but the decision to potentially have ramifications throughout the city”, Turner said.

The attorney for the developer stated they understand that the court is allowing the preservation society to express their opinion in legal briefs and arguments.

