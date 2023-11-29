N. Charleston Police arrest man on arson charge

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man is facing charges after a woman says he was “attempting to burn the house down”.

Joaquin Sanchez-Galvan, 46, was charged with second-degree arson, jail records state.

Officers responded to a home on Butler Street on Tuesday just after 3:30 a.m. in reference to helping the North Charleston Fire Department with a possible structure fire, an incident report states.

Officers and fire crews went into the home and were directed to the kitchen as the place where the fire was, which had already been put out, the report states. Officers observed also a large pile of ashes and what appeared to be burnt pages of a book on the stove.

It goes on to say that the victim stated that Sanchez-Galvan was her husband and that they had been arguing via text messages most of the night. The victim stated that Sanchez-Galvan was not at the home at the time of the text message exchange and that he stated that he was going to burn the home down while she and her three children slept.

The victim stated that Sanchez-Galvan had made similar threats in the past so she did not believe him, according to the report. The victim stated that she went to bed.

Before calling the authorities, Sanchez-Galvan entered the home, set the book on fire in the kitchen and then fled out of the back window, the report states.

After the victim gave authorities a description of Sanchez-Galvan, they located a person who fit the description on Rivers Avenue and Mall Drive and determined that it was the suspect that they were looking for, the report states. Sanchez-Galvan was then taken into custody without incident.

Sanchez-Galvan is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center. His bond was set for $250,000.

