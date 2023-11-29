SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Neighbor charged with murder after body found in search for missing 17-year-old

Patrick Allen Scott was booked into the Rush County Jail on a murder charge after officials...
Patrick Allen Scott was booked into the Rush County Jail on a murder charge after officials said they found a body on his property. Valerie Tindall was reported missing in June.(Rush County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Ind. (Gray News) – Authorities in Indiana have made a major breakthrough in the case of Valerie Tindall, a 17-year-old who was reported missing in June.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Rush County Sheriff’s Office announced that they discovered a body on the property of Tindall’s neighbor Patrick Allen Scott, 59, who was identified early in the investigation as a person of interest.

Officials found the body during a search on Tuesday at Scott’s property in Arlington.

The sheriff’s office said the Rush County Coroner is in the process of positively identifying the remains and determining a cause of death.

The sheriff’s office said following the discovery of the body, they arrested Scott.

He was booked into the Rush County Jail on a murder charge.

Rush County Sheriff Allan Rice said in a statement that “this is not the outcome we had hoped for.”

Rice also said this case has been a “daily effort” for his office since Tindall went missing. The FBI has been assisting in the investigation since August.

Tindall was reported missing by her family on June 8. She was last seen leaving her house in the afternoon on June 7.

According to jail records, Scott is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

83-year-old woman dies after falling through floor of Oconee County home into well shaft
Woman dies after falling 48 feet through floor of home into hidden well shaft
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that...
Pedestrian killed after being struck by tractor-trailer in Berkeley County
Alex Murdaugh sits in a Beaufort County courtroom Friday morning at a pretrial hearing...
Judge accepts plea deal, sentences Murdaugh on financial crime charges
Avery Davis was shot Friday during a hunting accident in Orangeburg County by a 17-year-old...
Teachers remember 6-year-old who died during hunting accident, officials say
Steven Saiquan McGlon, 31, of Orangeburg, was arrested and charged
Dorchester Co. Sheriff’s Office makes ‘significant’ arrest after drag racing bust

Latest News

The Summerville Police Department says they have safely located a missing woman Wednesday...
Police locate missing Summerville woman
Charleston is in the process of closing a “loophole” to their ban on single-use plastic bags.
City of Charleston addressing ‘loophole’ in plastic bag ban
A Goose Creek City Council workshop heard the results of a city-wide bike and path plan survey.
Goose Creek surveys people for bike and path plan
The Preservation Society's request to participate in the ongoing legal appeal filed by the...
Judge approves Preservation Society’s motion for Calhoun St. development
President Joe Biden greets Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, front,...
Biden visits Boebert’s district to reject Republican criticism of green policies