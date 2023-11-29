SC Lottery
Organization launches toolkit to help more SC women running for office

By Mary Green
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina organization wants to see the number of women running for office across the state next year triple.

South Carolina ranks 49th among states when it comes to female representation in the legislature compared to the population, according to the multipartisan nonprofit Women in Leadership.

In the General Assembly, women hold less than 15% of the 170 seats, despite making up 51% of the state’s population.

“We’re not even close to parity in representation,” Women in Leadership Chief Operating Officer Sara Ballard said.

On Wednesday, Women in Leadership launched its free campaign toolkit for women running for office.

It includes access to resources like self-paced lessons and videos, budget spreadsheet templates, and worksheets to stay on top of deadlines and requirements.

This is geared toward campaigns for elected office at all levels, along with appointed offices.

“We’ve talked to a lot of women, particularly who don’t have successful campaigns their first time, that feels like it was like a practice run because they were just figuring things out, and women shouldn’t have to have a practice run,” Ballard said.

Women in Leadership developed the toolkit as a roadmap so female candidates can focus more time on building their platform and meeting with voters.

“We don’t need to spend time reinventing the wheel,” Ballard said. “Women are already busy. This is one more thing that they’re adding to everything that they’re responsible for and everything that they do, and we don’t want them to spend time on something that’s already out there and has been proven in previous past campaigns.”

Women in Leadership said there was an increase in women elected across the state in municipal elections earlier this month.

Meanwhile, in the executive branch, South Carolina is one of more than 30 states where a woman currently serves as either governor or lieutenant governor.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

