Organizers make next steps in Gullah Geechee Heritage Preservation Project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston will now be hiring consultants to work with the Gullah Geechee Heritage Preservation Project’s cohorts to achieve a diverse range of cultural and historic preservation goals.

In a meeting on Wednesday afternoon, community members and city officials discussed the next steps of preservation and documentation plans for historically black and Gullah Geechee communities in the Lowcountry.

Officials explained how important it is to connect the project’s cohort with technical assistance and support to achieve their historic and cultural preservation goals.

“A key part for this to be successful is to facilitate partnerships with the network of organizations that we have in our region,” city of Charleston Senior Planner Chloe Stuber says. “We want to increase collaboration, but also provide support for that sustainability for ongoing preservations.”

The cohort is made up of 25 different individuals who represent 24 different historically black and Gullah Geechee communities.

Charleston City Council approved the over $100,000 award back in April followed by eight informational sessions held across Charleston and Berkeley Counties from July to August.

“It (the meetings) provided examples of the types of projects; I think it affirmed that there’s strong interest in this type of support, and there’s a need for this type of effort,” Stuber says.

One hundred eighty individuals attended and provided feedback over eight sessions, highlighting which topics were most important to them.

The feedback ranges from preserving knowledge and history, reviving cultural identity, promoting cultural diversity and empowering communities.

“This was something that was really elevated in the informational sessions as being not just necessary for this project to be successful, but a priority for the community members involved,” Stuber says. “We know that the funds that we have available through this grant will only scratch the surface and that the need is vast.”

The cohort was then chosen in October with the goal of documenting historic sites and districts including nominations to the National Register of Historic Places.

Now by searching for a consultant to help in this next step, they will work with the cohort to define and implement which projects are most important to these historic communities.

Michael Allen, an advisor on the project, says in choosing a consultant, it needs to be remembered how important and critical these decisions are.

“I just want folks to know that it’s a very sensitive journey that we are embarking on,” Allen says. “It has to be done in a way that people feel respected, people feel honored, and they see themselves as part of the decision-making process.”

These qualified consultants need to have expertise in Gullah Geechee cultural heritage and historic preservation to submit a proposal, to assist with technical assistance, capacity-building and community engagement.

“How can we support this to be as much as possible so the consultant team will be the most successful consultant team and be able to demonstrate how they are going to take direction from cohort members,” Stuber says.

The deadline for proposals will be on January 8 with the city deciding who will work alongside the cohorts by the end of January or early February.

The deadline for questions is no later than 1 p.m. on December 4.

To read the entire Request for Proposal, click here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.