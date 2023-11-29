SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police searching for missing Summerville woman

Jerry Marie Achord, 80, was last seen near Verizon Wireless on North Main Street at...
Jerry Marie Achord, 80, was last seen near Verizon Wireless on North Main Street at approximately 3 p.m., police say.(Summerville Police Department)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is searching for a missing woman who suffers from dementia.

Jerry Marie Achord, 80, was last seen near Verizon Wireless on North Main Street at approximately 3 p.m., police say.

Achord was last seen wearing a black jacket.

Police say she is 5-foot-2-inches tall and weighs approximately 102 pounds.

If you’ve seen her, you’re asked to call Detective L. Anderson at 843-285-7305 or the Summerville Police Department at 843-875-1650.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

83-year-old woman dies after falling through floor of Oconee County home into well shaft
Woman dies after falling 48 feet through floor of home into hidden well shaft
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that...
Pedestrian killed after being struck by tractor-trailer in Berkeley County
Alex Murdaugh sits in a Beaufort County courtroom Friday morning at a pretrial hearing...
Judge accepts plea deal, sentences Murdaugh on financial crime charges
Avery Davis was shot Friday during a hunting accident in Orangeburg County by a 17-year-old...
Teachers remember 6-year-old who died during hunting accident, officials say
Steven Saiquan McGlon, 31, of Orangeburg, was arrested and charged
Dorchester Co. Sheriff’s Office makes ‘significant’ arrest after drag racing bust

Latest News

In a meeting on Wednesday afternoon, community members and city officials discussed the next...
Organizers make next steps in Gullah Geechee Heritage Preservation Project
The South Carolina Bar Association will not detail why its Judicial Qualification Committee...
Controversial Lowcountry judge won’t serve second term after failed selection vote
Joaquin Sanchez-Galvan, 46, was charged with second-degree arson, jail records state.
N. Charleston Police arrest man on arson charge
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman missing for more than a month.
Deputies search for woman missing more than a month
A Goose Creek City Council workshop heard the results of a city-wide bike and path plan survey.
Goose Creek surveys people for bike and path plan