Police searching for missing Summerville woman

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is searching for a missing woman who suffers from dementia.

Jerry Marie Achord, 80, was last seen near Verizon Wireless on North Main Street at approximately 3 p.m., police say.

Achord was last seen wearing a black jacket.

Police say she is 5-foot-2-inches tall and weighs approximately 102 pounds.

If you’ve seen her, you’re asked to call Detective L. Anderson at 843-285-7305 or the Summerville Police Department at 843-875-1650.

