Police searching for missing Summerville woman
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is searching for a missing woman who suffers from dementia.
Jerry Marie Achord, 80, was last seen near Verizon Wireless on North Main Street at approximately 3 p.m., police say.
Achord was last seen wearing a black jacket.
Police say she is 5-foot-2-inches tall and weighs approximately 102 pounds.
If you’ve seen her, you’re asked to call Detective L. Anderson at 843-285-7305 or the Summerville Police Department at 843-875-1650.
