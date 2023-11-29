SC Lottery
Ribbon to be cut on newly renovated Huger Park

The project will replace the playground's equipment and fencing, add a raingarden and create a legacy brick platform among other improvements.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A newly renovated park is being unveiled Wednesday in Summerville.

Over $50,000 was raised for the project to upgrade Huger Park on West Richardson Avenue.

Leadership Dorchester Class of 2023 raised the money through legacy brick sales and other fundraisers to transform the park into a community space.

The project will replace the playground’s equipment and fencing, add a rain garden and create a legacy brick platform among other improvements.

The Leadership Dorchester Class of 2023 says it’s honored to have played a role.

Some of this playground’s original equipment was installed in the early 1950s.

Amy Adams with the town of Summerville says when the community collaborates together, “we are able to accomplish so much more than any one of these organizations could have done independently.”

She adds that the final product is something to be proud to offer to the greater Summerville area.

The park’s ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at 615 West Richardson Avenue in Summerville.

You will need to RSVP before you go.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

