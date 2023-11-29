SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Smith scores 20 as Furman defeats South Carolina State 86-78

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Pjay Smith Jr.’s 20 points helped Furman defeat South Carolina State 86-78 on Tuesday night.

Smith added five rebounds for the Paladins (4-3). Marcus Foster scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Garrett Hien had 12 points and was 5 of 6 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line.

Davion Everett finished with 23 points for the Bulldogs (2-6). South Carolina State also got 12 points from Wilson Dubinsky. In addition, Jordan Simpson finished with 10 points.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

83-year-old woman dies after falling through floor of Oconee County home into well shaft
Woman dies after falling 48 feet through floor of home into hidden well shaft
Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
Coroner IDs pedestrian fatally struck in Dorchester Co. crash
Childhood photo of James Hamilton (left) and Earl Hamilton (right) shared by family.
‘Our hearts are broken’: James Island crash victims’ family remembers their lives
Mount Pleasant Police responded Saturday to a home in the area of Brently Road where they...
Coroner IDs victim of weekend Mount Pleasant shooting
Donnie Fuller Jr., 30, was arrested and charged with murder, Jacobs said.
22-year-old man identified as victim of N. Charleston shooting, suspect arrested

Latest News

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) cannot pull away from Clemson linebacker...
Clemson linebacker Trotter giving up his final college season to enter NFL draft
Bishop England’s DeMarco named 2A Volleyball Player of the Year
The Carolina Panthers owner described himself as someone with "extreme patience" outside of...
Panthers owner David Tepper defends lack of patience, decision to draft Bryce Young No. 1 overall
Clemson place-kicker Jonathan Weitz (41) kicks a 50-yard field goal against South Carolina...
Clemson’s Barnes, Weitz Collect ACC Weekly Awards
CofC announces 2024 Baseball schedule