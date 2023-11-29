Suspected serial killer victim identified after 49 years

SANTA ANA, California (KCRG/Gray News) - A John Doe homicide victim who was discovered 49 years ago has finally been identified.

On Sept. 14, 1974, a deceased teenage male was located by two people off-roading near Laguna Hills, California, according to a press release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities at the time determined he had died three to five days prior to when he was found and his death was initially ruled as accidental, due to alcohol and diazepam in his system.

Officials were unable to establish his identity.

Then, in 1980, Orange County homicide investigators noted that there were other young male deaths in 1978 with similar causes of death in that same area, and the deaths were classified as homicides.

Randy Steven Kraft, later known as the “Scorecard Killer,” was connected to the homicides after he was arrested in 1983 for murder after a highway patrol officer conducted a traffic stop and located a deceased male victim in the front passenger seat of Kraft’s car.

In the trunk of Kraft’s vehicle was a coded list believed to be upwards of 67 victims. John Doe was believed to be an early victim of his.

Then, in November 2022, Orange County investigators submitted tissue samples for John Doe to a private forensic biotechnology company to develop a DNA profile. In October 2023, investigators identified the possible grandparents of John Doe.

After obtaining a DNA sample from a woman believed to be his mother, investigators were able to positively identify John Doe as Michael Ray Schlicht of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department says that family members have been notified and are in the process of having a headstone installed to mark his final resting place.

Kraft was eventually convicted of 16 murders and sentenced to death. He is currently incarcerated at San Quentin State Prison.

Investigators are continuing to work on Schlicht’s case. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS or crimestoppers.org.

