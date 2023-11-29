SC Lottery
Teen gifted car from Lowcountry nonprofit

Zackeus Kynard is the recipient of Middleton's Village to Village Foundation's 100th car giveaway.
By Marissa Lute
Nov. 29, 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A young writer was surprised with a gift of a lifetime from one Lowcountry nonprofit.

Zackeus Kynard, 18, a graduate of Charleston County School of the Arts, has written and published a book about his life titled “Kenopsia.”

Now Kynard is a student at the College of Charleston, and he says he has been walking and paying for rideshare services like Lyft and Uber to get around to work and school for the last year and a half.

He says he has walked more than five miles on multiple occasions to avoid paying for rides to do things as simple as running errands. Kynard says the money he has spent on rideshares could have paid for a vehicle by now.

That’s where Eliot Middleton comes into the equation. His nonprofit “Middleton’s Village to Village Foundation” provides used vehicles to those who struggle with transportation.

Middleton heard about Kynard’s story through a Lowcountry youth mentorship program and thought he’d be the perfect person to receive the nonprofit’s 100th car.

