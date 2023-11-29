SC Lottery
Trio leads The Citadel over Charleston Southern 81-52

Ed Conroy and Barclay Radebaugh speak before their game on Tuesday as The Citadel beat...
Ed Conroy and Barclay Radebaugh speak before their game on Tuesday as The Citadel beat Charleston Southern
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Winston Hill and AJ Smith had 13 points apiece, Quentin Millora-Brown scored 12 and The Citadel defeated Charleston Southern 81-52 on Tuesday night.

Hill added 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-4), while Smith grabbed six boards. Millora-Brown also had 10 rebounds.

RJ Johnson finished with 23 points for the Buccaneers (2-5). Charleston Southern also got 20 points and 10 rebounds from Taje’ Kelly. Louis Hutchinson also put up five points.

