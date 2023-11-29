SC Lottery
Woman stabs boyfriend in eye with rabies needle for looking at other women, police say

By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MIAMI (Gray News) - Police in Florida say a woman has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in the eye.

According to the Miami Police Department, 44-year-old Sandra Jimenez was taken into custody last Saturday and is facing an aggravated battery charge for the attack.

Officers said Jimenez and her boyfriend of eight years were in an ongoing argument about him looking at other women that escalated that evening.

Jimenez’s arrest report stated that once the couple got home, she jumped on top of him when he lay down on the couch with two rabies needles that were for their dogs.

The 44-year-old reportedly pierced her boyfriend’s right eyelid in the altercation.

Jimenez left the residence after realizing what she had done, police said.

Officers said they eventually found her sleeping in her vehicle nearby where she was arrested.

Jimenez has been charged with a second-degree felony.

The unidentified boyfriend was treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

